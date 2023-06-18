Florida’s pitching has been clutch in the NCAA tournament

Florida takes on Oral Roberts in round two, 7 p.m. Sunday
Florida relief pitcher Brandon Neely and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan discuss the team's performances on the mound. TV20's Jake Rongholt reports from Omaha.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) - After winning dramatically to start the College World Series, a lot of attention will justifiably be paid to Florida’s late-inning home runs. But throughout the NCAA tournament, the No. 2 seed Gators have been equally clutch on the mound.

The secret to a Gator victory starts on the hill. Against Virginia in Friday’s College World Series opener, starter Brandon Sproat threw six scoreless innings. After the Cavaliers took a 5-3 lead, Brandon Neely’s performance in relief opened the door to the next round.

“I knew our offense would score some runs late in the game,” said Neely, who tossed two and a third innings against UVA and allowed one run on one hit. “It’s one thing that we have done a lot better than last year is not backing down and scoring runs late in the game even if we are down. Next thing I knew, if I throw a couple of zeroes, our team would come back.”

“The most important thing about Brandon’s outing was he kept his pitch count down,” said Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. “He was very efficient, so he will be able to go on Sunday (against Oral Roberts). We are obviously playing a really good team on Sunday night. But the goal is to try to win the first two games and now we are in position to hopefully do that.”

Next, the Gators call on hurler Hurston Waldrep. In his last two starts, Waldrep has surrendered just one run and rung up 25 batters. He’ll need to be sharp against a Golden Eagles team that has a .322 batting average, the fifth-highest in the nation. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in Omaha.

