High Springs Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire caused by a lightning strike

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters in High Springs helped extinguish a fire that completely engulfed a house on June 17th.

Fire Rescue officials say the house’s fire alarm went off around nine 9 p.m. and so did the house’s burglar alarm.

Both firefighters and police officers arrived to find the roof completely covered in flames.

Firefighters got to work putting the blaze out.

Fire Rescue officials say a lightning strike likely started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: Ocala market raises money to help nonprofit buy Marion County fairgrounds

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.