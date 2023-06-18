Journey to Juneteenth nears conclusion with Freedom Festival

The festival featured games for kids, African song and dance and history lessons about historical Black figures.
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Love, peace, harmony, freedom.”

Those are Corey Croskey’s ingredients for the perfect Juneteenth celebration.

He says all the ingredients were working at Gainesville’s Freedom Festival, one of the final events on the Journey to Juneteenth.

“There’s only one race--the human race--but we all have different cultures and we all have to recognize the struggles the Africans had to go through to get to where they’re at today,” said Croskey.”

The Journey to Juneteenth started back on May 20th--which is recognized as Emancipation Day in the state of Florida.

The festivities included a film festival, freedom 5k and other events leading up to Monday the 19.

Organizers say the event has been a huge success.

“What the city of Gainesville is doing by creating these Journey to Juneteenth celebrations is just unprecedented,” said Nathaniel Courtney Jr., “and I hope that more municipalities across the southern United States will follow.”

The festival featured games for kids, African song and dance and history lessons about historical Black figures.

“It’s a part of our history and so much of our history is not as been told,” said Croskey. “If it’s been told it’s been just told partially. A lot of African-Americans don’t know what this is.”

“Juneteenth means freedom,” said Courtney Jr. “It means celebrating a day that marks freedom. Obviously, the 13th Amendment is what officially established freedom, but for me it’s important that we come out to help people understand that in our spirts, in our hearts and in our minds that we’re free.”

The Journey to Juneteenth will wrap up right here in Bo Didley Plaza on Monday June 19, with one final celebration of the holiday.

