Musicians perform at second annual Gainesville Art Circus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Musicians sang their hearts out at a Downtown Gainesville bar Sunday afternoon.

They participated in the second annual Gainesville Art Circus at the Bull.

Organizers said last year’s event was a big hit, so they wanted to bring it back. It was originally scheduled for April 29, but got pushed back due to weather.

Kenneth Allen planned the event and told TV20 ten musicians signed up to cover their favorite songs and perform some originals.

“Part of where I’m headed with my music is making songs up every moment and even making new versions every time, of old songs or songs I’ve even written,” said performer Michael Coast.

Allen said it is important Gainesville artists received recognition.

“Just giving the talented people of Gainesville an outlet, a place to shine, time to shine, their moment,” said Allen.

As for the musicians, Coast said he appreciates the exposure and those who stopped by to listen.

“Most performers have to be able to feel a room,” said Coast. “What that means is you walk out and you interpret the general collective audience’s emotion and you play to that.”

The event is taking place until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.