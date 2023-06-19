‘Beautiful soul’: Family says deadly shooting in Williston could have been prevented

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police officers say the man accused of killing a mother of two was located and is “no longer a threat to the public and the victim’s family.”

On Monday morning, law enforcement was called to Monterey Boats around 5 a.m. for a shooting. Employees called 911 to report a woman had been shot.

Family members identified the victim as Ariel Griffin, 30.

Chief Mike Rolls said the suspected gunman, Jonathan Sager, 31, was previously in a relationship with Griffin and they have a toddler together.

“We’re currently looking for the suspect now, I do have his name. His name is Jonathan Sager, he’s a white male, he was born 6,10,92 for what I’m being told he doesn’t have a current address so investigators are currently working to find out more information about him to see if we can find a location on him,” said Chief Rolls.

Jonathon Segar, 31, was last seen driving a Chevrolet pickup truck with blue and yellow graphics advertising “DGD” Discount Garage Doors (WCJB)

He wants the community to know they are going to work fast in this investigation.

“We’re going to move fast, we’re going to move swift, we are going to follow up on all the leads, that we get. And if that leads us to probable cause to arrest that individual, you can guarantee that I am going to hunt him down and me and the sheriff of Levy County.”

According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to two domestic disputes this weekend involving Sager.

The victim’s family said Griffin, tried to call enforcement regarding Sager. However, they say nothing happened.

“Somebody should have been there. You know, when she called the sheriff’s department from my house in Ocala, at 6 O’clock yesterday and told them she was afraid to go home,” said Diane Powell, Griffin’s mother. “Thankfully she didn’t go home because he broke into her house in the middle of the night when she wasn’t there.”

Officials with the LCSO said in a statement, they filed a warrant for Sager’s arrest on Sunday after he entered Griffin’s home and assaulted her new boyfriend.

He fled prior to the deputies arriving. Deputies had been searching for him since the incident.

Deputies made multiple phone calls in attempts to locate him. When he did answer, he was evasive and would not tell deputies where he could be found.

Authorities located Sager on Monday evening.

Her family said they will always remember Ariel for her beautiful soul.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back, she did everything in her life for those two babies. She was the kindest, most giving, beautiful soul. Beautiful soul.”

