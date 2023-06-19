City of Newberry secures $2M in grants
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is getting money to make improvements to infrastructure.
The city secured $2M in grants.
Half will go toward building an elevated water storage tank on State Road 26.
The other half of the grant money will go toward the city’s project to build a wastewater treatment plant.
City officials say these projects will support development opportunities and economic growth.
TRENDING: High Springs Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire caused by a lightning strike
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.