City of Newberry secures $2M in grants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is getting money to make improvements to infrastructure.

The city secured $2M in grants.

Half will go toward building an elevated water storage tank on State Road 26.

The other half of the grant money will go toward the city’s project to build a wastewater treatment plant.

City officials say these projects will support development opportunities and economic growth.

