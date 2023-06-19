Florida baseball team holds off Oral Roberts, 5-4, stays unbeaten in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -Whoever said there is no such thing as momentum in baseball needs to be introduced to the Florida Gators. After winning dramatically in the ninth inning of Friday’s College World Series opener, UF stayed hot in Sunday’s winners bracket matchup against Oral Roberts.

Three Gators hit home runs in the first four innings to compliment yet another outstanding start from Hurston Waldrep as No. 2 seed Florida overcame some late struggles to win, 5-4 to stay in the winners bracket. Florida (52-15) is a win away from reaching the best-of-three championship round.

Florida got on the board in the top of the second inning when Ty Evans, one of the heroes of Game One, drilled a two-run opposite field home run to give the Gators a 2-0 lead. Evans got the start in right field after going 2-for-2 with a ninth inning homer on Friday against Virginia. The homer was Florida’s 133rd as a team, a new single-season program record. The previous mark was set in 1998.

Oral Roberts answered in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded and two out, Justin Quinn hit one off the leg of UF starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep for an infield RBI single. Waldrep responded by retiring Golden Eagles star Jonah Cox to end the inning.

Up 2-1 to start the fourth, The Gators added to their historic home run total. Josh Rivera went deep leading off the inning for his 18th homer of the season, extending his UF single season record by a shortstop. After BT Riopelle was hit by a pitch, freshman Luke Heyman launched his 12th homer of the season to make the score 5-1 Florida, and the Golden Eagles went to their bullpen. Oral Roberts starter Harley Gollert went three-plus innings and struck out six batters, but was charged with five earned runs on four hits.

Waldrep fanned four straight batters spanning the third and fourth innings, and recorded nine of the first 12 outs via the punch-out. He finished with 12 strikeouts over six innings and allowed just one run on seven hits.

Things got interesting starting in the bottom of the seventh. With one on and two out, the Golden Eagles’ Matt Hogan hit a deep drive to left that UF’s Tyler Shelnut barely missed. After the ball bounced around, Hogan hustled around the bases for a two-run inside the park home run, the first of its kind at the College World Series since 2001. Florida’s lead was cut to 5-3 through seven.

In the eighth, Cade Fisher came on in relief of Brandon Neely and got out of a bases loaded, two outs jam by getting Justin Quinn to fly out to left. Then in the ninth, Fisher allowed a run and had runners at the corners with two out before getting Jacob Godman to fly out for a hard-earned save.

With the win, Florida is clearly the team to beat in its half of the bracket. The Gators are 2-0 in the College World Series, and have two days off before taking on either TCU or Oral Roberts on Wednesday. TCU eliminated Virginia on Sunday, 4-3.

Whichever team prevails between the Horned Frogs and Golden Eagles on Tuesday, will have to beat the Gators twice to reach the best-of-three championship series.

