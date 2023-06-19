Gainesville firefighters rescue driver trapped in creek bed for hours

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters came to the rescue in Gainesville after a driver went off the road and into a creek overnight.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say the driver veered off Southeast Williston Road near 16th Avenue. The vehicle went into the creek bed of Sweetwater Branch Creek last night.

The driver was trapped in the car for hours before fire rescue crews were notified of the crash around 8 a.m.

Crews “navigated the challenges of the environment” to pull the driver from the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital.

