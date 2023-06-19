Gator fans back in Gainesville enjoy Florida win over Oral Roberts in College World Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Swamp restaurant was alive with Gator fans watching their team battle it out in the college world series.

For one Gator fan stopping through Gainesville on her way to Bradenton, there was no better place to watch a game.

“Because I was a student here a long time ago,” said Julie Rayburn. “I decided to make a pit stop and just reminisce. I know the Gators are playing tonight...in the baseball world series so I thought I’d come and enjoy it with a bunch of rowdy gators.”

And rowdy they were!

The Gators gave them plenty to cheer about with four home runs in the first four innings.

On the mound, gators starter, Hurston Waldrep, racked up 12 strikeouts in six one-run innings.

For some fans in Gainesville, expectations are high about what the Gators can accomplish in Omaha.

“I think they can absolutely win it all,” said Kevin Kearney. “LSU’s obviously got a strong team this year, they were #1 for a long time, but (the gators) are really coming together. They score a lot of runs, they got some strong pitching behind them. I got big hopes for them, I think they can win it.”

For Kearney, he says this was the perfect way to spend his Father’s Day.

“I mean what else could you ask for as a gator fan and a father,” said Kearney, “right? Getting to hang out, all our family from out of town came down for the weekend. We’re excited to go watch them tonight.”

The game got close late with Oral Roberts mounting a comeback, but freshman Cade Fisher shut the door in the 9th to give the Gators a 5-4 win.

With the win the Gators are now in a great position to advance to the College World Series final--all they need is a win in their next game Wednesday.

