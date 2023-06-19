Gator fans back in Gainesville enjoy Florida win over Oral Roberts in College World Series

The Gators gave them plenty to cheer about with four home runs in the first four innings.
The Gators gave them plenty to cheer about with four home runs in the first four innings.
The Gators gave them plenty to cheer about with four home runs in the first four innings.(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Swamp restaurant was alive with Gator fans watching their team battle it out in the college world series.

For one Gator fan stopping through Gainesville on her way to Bradenton, there was no better place to watch a game.

“Because I was a student here a long time ago,” said Julie Rayburn. “I decided to make a pit stop and just reminisce. I know the Gators are playing tonight...in the baseball world series so I thought I’d come and enjoy it with a bunch of rowdy gators.”

And rowdy they were!

The Gators gave them plenty to cheer about with four home runs in the first four innings.

On the mound, gators starter, Hurston Waldrep, racked up 12 strikeouts in six one-run innings.

For some fans in Gainesville, expectations are high about what the Gators can accomplish in Omaha.

“I think they can absolutely win it all,” said Kevin Kearney. “LSU’s obviously got a strong team this year, they were #1 for a long time, but (the gators) are really coming together. They score a lot of runs, they got some strong pitching behind them. I got big hopes for them, I think they can win it.”

For Kearney, he says this was the perfect way to spend his Father’s Day.

“I mean what else could you ask for as a gator fan and a father,” said Kearney, “right? Getting to hang out, all our family from out of town came down for the weekend. We’re excited to go watch them tonight.”

The game got close late with Oral Roberts mounting a comeback, but freshman Cade Fisher shut the door in the 9th to give the Gators a 5-4 win.

With the win the Gators are now in a great position to advance to the College World Series final--all they need is a win in their next game Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

A house fire caused by a lightning strike was put out by High Springs Fire Rescue.
High Springs Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire caused by a lightning strike
High Springs Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire caused by a lightning strike
A missing 76-year-old man from Dunnellon has been found
WCJB Weather