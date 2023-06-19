Russell Report: Gator Baseball continues to see success with a narrow victory over Oral Roberts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Baseball team continues play at the College World Series in Omaha. The event is such a spectacle and if you have never been there, you owe it to yourself to go. It’s killing me not to be there I can tell you that after calling so many games for the team on radio this year. Regardless of what happens from here, that first game comeback was something to see. Just personifies the no quit attitude of this team and the fortitude of guys like Ty Evans, who lost his starting job in the outfield during the year but who kept himself ready if needed and he delivered big time off the bench in game one. Hats off to Kevin O’Sullivan and his coaching staff for doing such a great job this year!

Gator fans are still buzzing about the release the other day of the 2024 SEC football schedule. Certainly, with the league games the gators play, plus non-conference games against FSU, Miami, and UCF, this is at least on paper one of the toughest schedules in the nation and it will certainly be a test of where fans sit with Coach Billy Napier and the development of the program. Even though everyone and their brother acknowledged a major rebuild of the program was necessary when Napier was hired, there were grumblings after just year one after a 6 and 7 record a year ago. The schedule this year is difficult as well and many publications and experts don’t think the Gators will even make a bowl game. If that happens, what will the patience level of fans be going into year three with that schedule looming?

Let’s be honest here, there were some fans who wanted Florida to play a better schedule; some fans complained they didn’t want to see Powdunk U in The Swamp and wanted better competition for the money spent on tickets, travel, booster fees and such. Can’t have it both ways here folks, if you want more bang for your buck, you bring in and play better teams and when you do, there is a better chance for losing those games. The SEC as a league has called for its schools to play better competition and the Gators are merely falling in line here per what the league wants. Bottom line, for the next two seasons at least, you will get your money’s worth as far as the competition you play for the money you spend. Be careful what you ask for, because sometimes, you get it!

Finally, an inglorious end to the long career of basketball Coach Bob Huggins, who resigns at West Virginia after being arrested for driving under the influence a few days ago. He spent 16 years at his alma mater, and even though he doesn’t have a national championship on his resume, he leaves the game as the active leader in wins with 934 and he was inducted into the basketball hall of fame last year. But sadly, he’ll now be remembered for what has happened to him recently, when he went on a radio show and uttered disparaging comments about Catholics and gay people and now this arrest. The path from glory to embarrassment is sometimes a short and fast one. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

