Starke Police arrested man on felony battery charges

Man arrested by Starke Police officers after attacking a victim and running into the woods near the Whispering Oak Apartments.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officers arrested a man after he ran off after attacking a victim.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Christopher Plemons in the early morning of June 19th after they say he ran into the woods near the Whispering Oak Apartments.

Multiple K9 units tracked down Plemons.

He was found to have an active warrant from Bradford County.

Plemons was arrested on felony battery charges.

