Starke Police arrested man on felony battery charges

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officers arrested a man after he ran off after attacking a victim.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Christopher Plemons in the early morning of June 19th after they say he ran into the woods near the Whispering Oak Apartments.

Multiple K9 units tracked down Plemons.

He was found to have an active warrant from Bradford County.

Plemons was arrested on felony battery charges.

