Statue unveiling honors late UF professor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After six years an old confederate statue in front of the Alachua County Administration Building was torn down.

A new monument has been erected to honor a late UF professor and civil rights activist.

Dr. Patricia Hilliard- Nunn was chosen from a small list of candidates to be honored Monday morning.

Dr. Nunn’s memorial is not a depiction of her, but rather something she strongly believed in. This hot and sweltering Juneteenth was not enough to repel the crowds.

Folks have been waiting six years to honor the late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn.

“That the turn was excellent, but she was very loved in this community that’s why you had so many people here today”, said Charles Chestnut IV, Alachua County Commissioner.

After a statue of a confederate was torn down in 2017, a few years of deliberation finally led to a replacement.

“So it left a void there, ok what will replace it? So you’re right, six years later here we are, a lot of planning when in it, a lot of work went into it”, said Carl Smart, Deputy County Manager, Alachua County.

This time honoring a UF Professor of African-American studies, an historian and civil rights advocate.

“If you are able to look back in the past, to learn from that, how can you as an individual use that knowledge as an agent for change?”, said George Gadson.

Dr. Nunn was a believer in the mythical Sankofa bird, a bird that had to turn its neck back to retrieve an egg, a symbolic gesture to look back at ones history to better see the future.

“That symbol from the people of Ghana its a symbol representing, looking back in the past retrieving knowledge from the past and using that in order to plan for the future”, said Gadson.

Close friends say Dr. Nunn’s true legacy was education.

Nkwanda Jah, Exec. Dir. Cultural Arts Coalition said, “having a thirst for our education and of our history and then using that history to move forward not be afraid”.

Organizers hope that this new memorial will be the egg that will be retrieved by a future generation.

