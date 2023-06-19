Tropical Depression 3 Forms in the Atlantic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The storm is, currently, located over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving west at 21mph, and has maximum sustained winds of 35mph. It is likely to form into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours and if it does, would get upgraded to the name Tropical Storm Bret.

According to the forecast track by the National Hurricane Center, the storm will develop into a tropical storm by tonight and a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression #3 expected to strengthen into tropical storm and then a hurricane later this week (WCJB WX)

This year, ocean temperatures are running several degrees above average throughout the entire tropical Atlantic, helping to contribute more available energy to any storm that forms.

Only one storm in the last 100 years that formed in this area, in June, went on to become a hurricane so any development this early in the season, and at this longitude, would be historic.

Any possible impact here in NCFL is too early to be determined so check back for updates.

