Tropical Depression 3 Forms in the Atlantic

The disturbance is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane later this week
WCJB WX
WCJB WX(WCJB WX)
By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The storm is, currently, located over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving west at 21mph, and has maximum sustained winds of 35mph. It is likely to form into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours and if it does, would get upgraded to the name Tropical Storm Bret.

According to the forecast track by the National Hurricane Center, the storm will develop into a tropical storm by tonight and a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression #3 expected to strengthen into tropical storm and then a hurricane later...
Tropical Depression #3 expected to strengthen into tropical storm and then a hurricane later this week(WCJB WX)

This year, ocean temperatures are running several degrees above average throughout the entire tropical Atlantic, helping to contribute more available energy to any storm that forms.

Only one storm in the last 100 years that formed in this area, in June, went on to become a hurricane so any development this early in the season, and at this longitude, would be historic.

Any possible impact here in NCFL is too early to be determined so check back for updates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police search for man accused of killing mother of his child
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville firefighters rescue driver trapped in creek bed for hours
Williston Police officers investigate deadly shooting at Monterey Boats