Tropical Storm Bret Forms in Atlantic

The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week
By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic and is moving west at 21mph, and has maximum sustained winds of 40mph.

According to the forecast track by the National Hurricane Center, the storm will develop into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday and any interests in the Caribbean should take note of it’s path.

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to develop into a Category 1 hurricane later in the week.
Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to develop into a Category 1 hurricane later in the week.(WCJB WX)

This year, ocean temperatures are running several degrees above average throughout the entire tropical Atlantic, helping to contribute more available energy to any storm that forms.

Tropical Storm Bret has become the earliest storm to ever form in the month of June this far east out in the Atlantic.

Any possible impact here in NCFL is too early to be determined so check back for updates.

