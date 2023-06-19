The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is honoring the life of doctor patricia hilliard-nunn on Juneteenth.

County officials say a Sankofa statue will be unveiled tomorrow at the county administration building.

Doctor Hillard-nunn was a UF professor who taught african american history.

The Sankofa bird is a symbol of wisdom in West Africa.

Multiple county leaders are expected to speak at the event.

UF veterinary forensic lab officials are hosting a workshop on animal cruelty.

The workshop will be open to law enforcement officers and crime scene investigators.

Veterinary officials will explain vet forensics, injury documentation, and discuss the collection of evidence found in animal cruelty cases.

Construction begins on Wednesday for the UF Health urgent care center.

A groundbreaking ceremony will feature the University of Florida officials and representatives from the city of Gainesville and Alachua county.

The event occurs on southeast 20th Street and Hawthorne Road at 10 a.m.

A Gainesville aquatics center is finally re-opening to the public.

The H. Spurgeon Cherry aquatics center pool got some new renovations.

Officials are cutting the ribbon to the pool at 11-30 on Friday.

Admission to the pool will be free from 11-45 until 2 p.m.

