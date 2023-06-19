The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Check out some events coming up in the week ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is honoring the life of doctor patricia hilliard-nunn on Juneteenth.

County officials say a Sankofa statue will be unveiled tomorrow at the county administration building.

Doctor Hillard-nunn was a UF professor who taught african american history.

The Sankofa bird is a symbol of wisdom in West Africa.

Multiple county leaders are expected to speak at the event.

UF veterinary forensic lab officials are hosting a workshop on animal cruelty.

The workshop will be open to law enforcement officers and crime scene investigators.

Veterinary officials will explain vet forensics, injury documentation, and discuss the collection of evidence found in animal cruelty cases.

TRENDING: Musicians perform at second annual Gainesville Art Circus

Construction begins on Wednesday for the UF Health urgent care center.

A groundbreaking ceremony will feature the University of Florida officials and representatives from the city of Gainesville and Alachua county.

The event occurs on southeast 20th Street and Hawthorne Road at 10 a.m.

A Gainesville aquatics center is finally re-opening to the public.

The H. Spurgeon Cherry aquatics center pool got some new renovations.

Officials are cutting the ribbon to the pool at 11-30 on Friday.

Admission to the pool will be free from 11-45 until 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Eiffel Tower of Reedsburg On the Road
Pioneer Log Village Reedsburg On the Road
Reedsburg Historic Train Depot On the Road
History of Butterfest On the Road
Check out this weeks CEP as they highlight local entrepreneurs
Ocala CEP highlights local entrepreneurs