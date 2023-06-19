Williston Police officers investigate deadly shooting at Monterey Boats

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -First responders are warning residents of a large law enforcement presence in Williston after a deadly shooting.

According to the police department, the shooting occurred at Monterey Boats on North Main Street in Williston. One person was killed.

Williston Fire Rescue crews warn residents to use caution in the area.

TRENDING: Former youth basketball coach charged with more counts of sexual battery on a child

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.