Williston Police search for man accused of killing mother of his child

A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning resulted in the death of a mother
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning resulted in the death of a mother.

According to the Williston Police Department, the shooting occurred at Monterey Boats on North Main Street in Williston around 5 a.m. Employees called 911 to report a woman had been shot.

EMS crews performed live-saving treatment but it was not able to save the victim.

Chief Mike Rolls says they suspect Jonathan Sager, 31, was the gunman. He was previously in a relationship with the woman and they have a child together.

“We’re currently looking for the suspect now,” said Rolls. “His name is Jonathan Sager, he’s a white male. He was born 6-10-92 for what I’m being told he doesn’t have a current address so investigators are currently working to find out more information about him to see if we can find a location on him.”

Officers believe Rolls may no longer be in the county.

