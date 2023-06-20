4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
LIVE: Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
The insurance provider has seen dramatic growth during the past two years as private property...
Citizens Property Insurance adds more than 12,000 policies