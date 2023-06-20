Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. will not seek reelection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced he will not seek reelection in a letter to employees on Tuesday. The sheriff has faced criticism of his union negotiating tactics and his handling of internal affairs investigations during his one term in office.
In the letter, Watson did not clarify why he will not run. He was elected sheriff in 2020 after defeating Sadie Darnell, the former sheriff of Alachua County, in the Democratic primary.
RELATED: Sheriff Watson voids investigations into employees after judge rules against him
The sheriff settled lawsuits with three employees claiming Watson violated Florida’s Officer’s Bill of Rights during internal affairs investigations into their conduct in June 2023. After a judge ruled in favor of the employees, Watson voided the investigations.
RELATED: Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., Police Benevolent Association make a deal
The sheriff’s office also engaged in months of negotiations with the Police Benevolent Association while negotiating a new contract for deputies. The union claimed Watson was negotiating in bad faith. A deal was reached in July 2022.
Watson sent the following letter out to the employees of the sheriff’s office on Tuesday:
