Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. will not seek reelection

Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell...
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.( | Florida House of Representatives)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced he will not seek reelection in a letter to employees on Tuesday. The sheriff has faced criticism of his union negotiating tactics and his handling of internal affairs investigations during his one term in office.

In the letter, Watson did not clarify why he will not run. He was elected sheriff in 2020 after defeating Sadie Darnell, the former sheriff of Alachua County, in the Democratic primary.

RELATED: Sheriff Watson voids investigations into employees after judge rules against him

The sheriff settled lawsuits with three employees claiming Watson violated Florida’s Officer’s Bill of Rights during internal affairs investigations into their conduct in June 2023. After a judge ruled in favor of the employees, Watson voided the investigations.

RELATED: Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., Police Benevolent Association make a deal

The sheriff’s office also engaged in months of negotiations with the Police Benevolent Association while negotiating a new contract for deputies. The union claimed Watson was negotiating in bad faith. A deal was reached in July 2022.

Watson sent the following letter out to the employees of the sheriff’s office on Tuesday:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The goal is to open the center by 2033 and hopefully treat patients for generations to come.
NCI-designated Cancer Center is coming to NCFL
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked
NW 10 St. and Pine Ave closed due to flooding in Ocala
Flash flooding in Ocala causes major roads to close