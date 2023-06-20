Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. will not seek reelection

To our dedicated team,

Over the last few months, I have had the great opportunity to reflect on the last two and one-half years of my time as your Sheriff. We have had some incredible highs and some unfortunate lows, but through it all, we have always found comfort in taking great care of one another.

Throughout my many years in leadership, I have learned that while you may find yourself as the head of an organization or entity, sometimes you must make the tough decision to step aside and prepare the organization for new leadership that will continue to advance our agency toward the future. It is an honor to be your Sheriff as I continue to watch the incredible work that each one of you do to ensure that our citizens are well-protected.

After much prayer and thought, I want to announce to each one of you that I will not be seeking re-election as Sheriff of Alachua County. This decision was not made lightly and I want each one of you to know that I will continue to serve you all with honor and professionalism throughout the rest of my time as your Sheriff.

I am confident that this agency will continue to grow and develop into a law enforcement agency that others around our great state will look toward as an example.

I want to thank each one of you for the courageous and dedicated service that you provide to our agency and our citizens. Alachua County is certainly a better place thanks to men and women like each one of you.