Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say

An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said. (Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An ambulance in Ohio accidentally ran over a woman whom first responders were called to check on, officials said.

The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.

According to Parma Heights police, the death happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ridgewood Apartments.

Paramedics initially received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old woman may have fallen.

Police said first responders had to force themselves into the apartment, but they found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

As first responders were leaving the scene, the woman followed them outside of her apartment, walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance, and fell.

Police said the paramedics did not see the woman and pulled away in the ambulance. Sadly, the vehicle ran over the woman, and she died on the scene.

Police said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from first responders involved.

The Parma Fire Department said while the death remains under investigation, it “would like to respectfully offer our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire at New York City e-bike shop spreads to apartments
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
The goal is to open the center by 2033 and hopefully treat patients for generations to come.
NCI-designated Cancer Center is coming to NCFL
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked