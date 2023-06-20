ASO: Two men arrested on counts of sexual assault

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested two men on counts of sexual assault on Monday.

Deputies arrested Bernabe Marquez, 48, and Guadalupe Saenz, 21, on charges of sexual battery. Deputies say Marquez and Saenz met the victim on Saturday at Peppers Mexican Grill & Cantina, where the victim was consuming alcohol. They say she did not know the men beforehand.

Deputies say that they communicated through google translate because neither of the men spoke English and the victim did not speak Spanish.

They say the victim received a call from her roommate stating that they were locked out of their apartment. Marquez and Saenz drove her to the apartment to help the roommate.

On the drive back to Peppers, deputies say the men groped the victim. They say that when the victim started screaming, she was struck on the forehead with a bottle.

Deputies report that Marquez and Saenz sexually assaulted the victim in their truck in the parking lot at Peppers Mexican Grill.

Deputies located and arrested the men at Motel 6 Monday morning.

Saenz and Marquez are currently booked in the Alachua County Jail.

