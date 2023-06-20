Citizens Property Insurance adds more than 12,000 policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corporation added more than 12,000 policies during the first half of June as the 2023 Hurricane season started.

Citizens had nearly 1.32 million policies as of Friday, which is over 12,000 more than at the end of May.

The insurance provider has seen dramatic growth during the past two years as private property insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial troubles.

Tim Cerio, the President of Citizens Property Insurance, says “We have grown at the rate we have, because we continue to compete with the private market. We continue to compete with the private market because, in large part, not completely, but in large part, because our rates are not actuarially sound.”

State leaders have long warned that policyholders throughout Florida could get stuck with the tab through what are known as “assessments” if Citizens can’t pay all of its claims after a major hurricane.

By comparison, Citizens totaled just over 600 thousand policies as of May 31, 2021, and 883 thousand policies one year ago.

