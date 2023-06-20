Deputies involved in hours long standoff in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies resolved a standoff with an armed individual.

Deputies say the armed subject was having a mental health crisis on Mershon Street in Lake City around 12:30 p.m.

Residents in the area were notified and evacuated.

Officials say the subject peacefully surrendered after four and a half hours of negotiations with law enforcement.

TRENDING: Juneteenth celebrations conclude with gospel legend and national movement making a pitstop in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.