Deputies involved in hours long standoff in Columbia County

Columbia County and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff for four and a half hours that ended in peaceful negotiation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies resolved a standoff with an armed individual.

Deputies say the armed subject was having a mental health crisis on Mershon Street in Lake City around 12:30 p.m.

Residents in the area were notified and evacuated.

Officials say the subject peacefully surrendered after four and a half hours of negotiations with law enforcement.

TRENDING: Juneteenth celebrations conclude with gospel legend and national movement making a pitstop in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

Tanker truck flips on I-75 near Gainesville
Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving on AC during the summer
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving on AC during the summer
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving on AC during the summer