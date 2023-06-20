Deputies involved in hours long standoff in Columbia County
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies resolved a standoff with an armed individual.
Deputies say the armed subject was having a mental health crisis on Mershon Street in Lake City around 12:30 p.m.
Residents in the area were notified and evacuated.
Officials say the subject peacefully surrendered after four and a half hours of negotiations with law enforcement.
