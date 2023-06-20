Early morning rains floods home in Williston

By Bert Charan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeowner in Levy County woke up on Tuesday morning to find flood waters cascading into his newly built house.

The waters are slowly receding but this home in Williston built, just two years ago, now has catastrophic damage.

“The drainage area for every place around here, water was coming in all four directions with the neighbors next things you know, the water was close up the window line,” said Justin Penney, the homeowner.

Justin Penney and his family relocated here from South Florida and says his dream home is now a nightmare.

“You know I mean it’s not a natural disaster or anything, it’s just believe a bad purchase you know under false pretenses,” he said.

Sandbags are being put up as additional heavy rains are in the forecast this week.

“We just took it upon ourselves to go ahead and supply that from here and go ahead so these people can at least try to alleviate some of the water that’s in,” said John Macdonald, the Levy County Director of Emergency Operations.

Unfortunately for Penney, attempts to open a claim with his insurance company are leading to a dead end.

“I don’t have flood insurance, I only have homeowners insurance, so more than likely all of this is going to be denied and I’ll have to take my denial letter to FEMA and see if they offer any assistance”, said Penney.

For now, the damage assessment has just begun.

“You know luckily we were able to salvage pictures and computers with backup hard drives and stuff like that with memories on it, I mean it can all be replaced, hopefully, it can be replaced and it’s kind of where we are.”

