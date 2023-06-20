Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers expect Interstate 75 to be shut down for most of the day due to an accident involving an overturned tanker truck. Fire rescue crews say the tanker was carrying toxic and flammable chemicals.

The crash happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 391 in Gainesville. Four vehicles, including the semi-truck carrying chemicals, were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics treated other people on the scene who were released.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including High Springs Fire Rescue, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and law enforcement officers from Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

I-75 in Alachua County is shut down and likely will be for most of the day after a truck carrying chemicals flipped over and spilled thousands of gallons.



Clean-up crews are working on re-directing the chemicals to drain them now.



Troopers set up detours at Exit 399 to reroute drivers onto US-441, as well as Exit 390 to reroute drivers on 39th Avenue.

The tanker was carrying styrene, a flammable and toxic chemical used to make plastic. When the vehicle crashed, the tank ruptured spilling 45,000 lbs. Hazmat teams are working to clean up the spill.

“Currently we have a clean-up crew that is here ready to offload the rest of the product that’s inside of the tractor-trailer,” said Mike Cowart, an Alachua County Fire Rescue assistant chief. “Currently, we’ve had several thousand gallons that have spilled into the ditch.”

Crews worked to redirect the chemical into a retention pond about a mile down from the crash. A machine will be used to suck up the chemical after the truck is removed.

FHP troopers are investigating the crash.

