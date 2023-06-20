Flash flooding in Ocala causes major roads to close

NW 10 St. and Pine Ave closed due to flooding in Ocala
NW 10 St. and Pine Ave closed due to flooding in Ocala(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy rain falling across North Central Florida is causing some major roadways to close in the region.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews are warning drivers to stay off the roads as floodwaters cover intersections and roadways. Northwest 10th Street and Pine Avenue, near U.S. 27, were closed due to flooding.

RELATED: Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place

Some flooded areas also include the Southwest Pine Avenue and 17th Street intersection as well as Tuscawilla Park near Northeast Watula Avenue.

Fire rescue posted on Facebook, “Flash Flood Alert! A torrential downpour is currently underway with this storm. For your safety, please do not drive through flooded roadways. We recommend everyone stay indoors until the storm is over and the flooding subsides.”

According to the radar, in some areas, 4-6″ of rain has been received since early this morning. For the latest weather information in North Central Florida, download our weather app.

It is believed heavy rainfall contributed to a crash on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Tuesday morning. A tanker truck flipped spilling flammable chemicals.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers expect Interstate 75 to be shut down for most of the day due to an accident involving an overturned tanker truck.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

The goal is to open the center by 2033 and hopefully treat patients for generations to come.
NCI-designated Cancer Center is coming to NCFL
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked
Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place
Deputies report that Marquez (left) and Saenz (right) sexually assaulted the victim in their...
ASO: Two men arrested on counts of sexual assault