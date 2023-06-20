Flash flooding in Ocala causes major roads to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy rain falling across North Central Florida is causing some major roadways to close in the region.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews are warning drivers to stay off the roads as floodwaters cover intersections and roadways. Northwest 10th Street and Pine Avenue, near U.S. 27, were closed due to flooding.

RELATED: Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place

Some flooded areas also include the Southwest Pine Avenue and 17th Street intersection as well as Tuscawilla Park near Northeast Watula Avenue.

Fire rescue posted on Facebook, “Flash Flood Alert! A torrential downpour is currently underway with this storm. For your safety, please do not drive through flooded roadways. We recommend everyone stay indoors until the storm is over and the flooding subsides.”

According to the radar, in some areas, 4-6″ of rain has been received since early this morning. For the latest weather information in North Central Florida, download our weather app.

It is believed heavy rainfall contributed to a crash on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Tuesday morning. A tanker truck flipped spilling flammable chemicals.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers expect Interstate 75 to be shut down for most of the day due to an accident involving an overturned tanker truck.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.