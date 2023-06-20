Gator football team secures commitment from elite edge rusher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Billly Napier and the UF football program continued to pick up some high-profile recruits on Monday, as edge rusher Jamonta Waller gave his verbal commitment to the Gators. ESPN gives the 6′2″, 230 pound Waller a five-star rating and ranks him as the nation’s third-best edge rusher in the 2024 class, and the top player overall in the state of Mississippi.

A native of Picayune, Mississippi, Waller totaled 11.5 sacks last season and had offers from other SEC schools, including Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.

Waller’s commitment keeps some recruiting momentum on the side of the Gators. On Saturday, Florida received commitments from defensive linemen Nasir Johnson and Amaris Williams, plus linebacker Aaron Chiles, and tight end Amir Jackson, the nation’s No. 6 player at his position.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.