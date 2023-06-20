Gator football team secures commitment from elite edge rusher

Waller totaled 11.5 sacks last season and is rated as the top overall player in the state of Mississippi
FILE - Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, watches players warm up before an NCAA college...
FILE - Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Billly Napier and the UF football program continued to pick up some high-profile recruits on Monday, as edge rusher Jamonta Waller gave his verbal commitment to the Gators. ESPN gives the 6′2″, 230 pound Waller a five-star rating and ranks him as the nation’s third-best edge rusher in the 2024 class, and the top player overall in the state of Mississippi.

A native of Picayune, Mississippi, Waller totaled 11.5 sacks last season and had offers from other SEC schools, including Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.

Waller’s commitment keeps some recruiting momentum on the side of the Gators. On Saturday, Florida received commitments from defensive linemen Nasir Johnson and Amaris Williams, plus linebacker Aaron Chiles, and tight end Amir Jackson, the nation’s No. 6 player at his position.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Russell Report: Gator Baseball continues to see success with a narrow victory over Oral Roberts
Russell Report: Gator Baseball continues to see success with a narrow victory over Oral Roberts
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los...
Wyndham Clark claims U.S. Open at 10-under par for first career major title
Florida baseball team holds off Oral Roberts, 5-4, stays unbeaten in College World Series
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) celebrates after his home run with Tyler Shelnut (6) in the...
Florida baseball team holds off Oral Roberts, 5-4, stays unbeaten in College World Series