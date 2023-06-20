Gators turn to Jac Caglianone to start Wednesday’s College World Series game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The last time Jac Caglianone pitched for the Gator baseball team, it was in Gainesville on the first day of the NCAA regional. Eight games and 19 days later, Caglianone will make his College World Series mound debut on Wednesday afternoon against TCU. With the Gators one game away from the best-of-three finals, Caglianone welcomes the challenge.

“It’s just another start,” said Caglianone, who carries a record of 7-3 and an ERA of 3.78. “Our pitching has been great, which has led to me not pitching for a while. I’m looking forward to it.”

“He is a little bit of a different stature,” said UF catcher BT Riopelle of handling Caglianone’s pitches. “He is a bigger guy, a little higher handed lefty that throws pretty hard too, not just a righty. He is a little bit different but we are glad to have him out there.”

“BT is the captain, the team general and all of that behind the plate,” said Caglianone. “I have a lot of confidence with him back there and love throwing to him.”

“We are super excited to watch him go out there and compete,” said Riopelle. “He has another opportunity to step on the mound and showcase his talents both for the Florida fans and for Omaha.”

Caglianone set the tone on day one versus Florida A&M in that NCAA Regional. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four hits and rung up seven batters in a 3-0 win. To Florida, the pressure is not on Caglianone on Wednesday. It is on the Horned Frogs who will be facing elimination. The game is set for 2 p.m. TCU advanced by beating Oral Roberts on Tuesday, 6-1.

