Juneteenth celebrations conclude with gospel legend and national movement making a pitstop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chants of “stop the hate” rang loud through Bo Diddley plaza as people came together to celebrate Juneteenth.

On the day many call “Freedom Day”, organizers say they wanted to send a message of love, unity and freedom.

“Everyone that came together just talking about social justice and equal rights,” said the 1st Vice President of the Alachua County NAACP, Mike Powell, “that is important. The Journey to Juneteenth is part of that entire flavor, it’s soulful in the sense of it’s all about about freedom. Everyone being equal, everyone being the same.”

The final event on the Journey to Juneteenth featured an appearance from the John Lewis “Good Trouble” Bus Tour.

Organizers say the mission of the tour is to encourage people to vote to change policies effecting African-Americans.

They saw the event as the perfect time and place to spread their message.

“Originally,” said the co-leader of the Transformative Justice Coaltion, Daryl Jones, “we understood that to be the day that the last enslaved people realized that they were free. Juneteenth now is still that concept, because here in Florida we have people that are not free to read what they want to read.”

“We could not be more excited,” said the Coalition’s president, Barbara Arnwine. “We have come to Gainesville...saying that [Governor Ron] DeSantis has to stop...banning books, hurting teachers, punishing them for teaching black history all the way.”

“We need to stay awake through the storm,” said Powell. “Everybody’s talking about ‘stop woke, stop woke’ no. We’re wide awake, and we’re going to stay awake through the storm.”

The evening was capped off with a concert from gospel legend, Vickie Winans, who was given a key to the city.

