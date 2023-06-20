Juneteenth celebrations conclude with gospel legend and national movement making a pitstop in Gainesville

Organizers of the national movement say the event was the perfect time and place to spread their message of love, unity and freedom
Organizers of the national movement say the event was the perfect time and place to spread...
Organizers of the national movement say the event was the perfect time and place to spread their message of love, unity and freedom(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chants of “stop the hate” rang loud through Bo Diddley plaza as people came together to celebrate Juneteenth.

On the day many call “Freedom Day”, organizers say they wanted to send a message of love, unity and freedom.

“Everyone that came together just talking about social justice and equal rights,” said the 1st Vice President of the Alachua County NAACP, Mike Powell, “that is important. The Journey to Juneteenth is part of that entire flavor, it’s soulful in the sense of it’s all about about freedom. Everyone being equal, everyone being the same.”

The final event on the Journey to Juneteenth featured an appearance from the John Lewis “Good Trouble” Bus Tour.

Organizers say the mission of the tour is to encourage people to vote to change policies effecting African-Americans.

They saw the event as the perfect time and place to spread their message.

“Originally,” said the co-leader of the Transformative Justice Coaltion, Daryl Jones, “we understood that to be the day that the last enslaved people realized that they were free. Juneteenth now is still that concept, because here in Florida we have people that are not free to read what they want to read.”

“We could not be more excited,” said the Coalition’s president, Barbara Arnwine. “We have come to Gainesville...saying that [Governor Ron] DeSantis has to stop...banning books, hurting teachers, punishing them for teaching black history all the way.”

“We need to stay awake through the storm,” said Powell. “Everybody’s talking about ‘stop woke, stop woke’ no. We’re wide awake, and we’re going to stay awake through the storm.”

The evening was capped off with a concert from gospel legend, Vickie Winans, who was given a key to the city.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Victim’s family reacts to deadly shooting at Monterey Boats Monday morning resulted in the...
‘Beautiful soul’: Family says deadly shooting in Williston could have been prevented
Ariel Griffin's family reacts to the death of their loved one
Man arrested by Starke Police officers after attacking a victim and running into the woods near...
Starke Police arrested man on felony battery charges