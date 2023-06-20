Levy County murder suspect dies while running from authorities in Georgia

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department confirmed the death of the man accused of shooting the mother of his child at her workplace in Levy County.

According to the police department, Jonathon Segar died in Georgia on Monday night while authorities were searching for him in connection to the death of Ariel Griffin, 30.

Segar’s vehicle was spotted in Dooly County Georgia by sheriff’s deputies. They pursued Segars vehicle and Segar fired shots at the deputies.

The vehicle crashed. As deputies approached the vehicle, a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. Segar was found dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Segar was wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Officers say on Monday morning he shot Griffin at Monterey Boats in Williston.

Segar and Griffin have a child together. Levy County Sheriff’s Office responded to two domestic disputes, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, involving Griffin and Segar.

During the Sunday incident, Segar assaulted Griffin’s new boyfriend. A warrant was issued for his arrest, however, deputies could not locate him before the shooting.

