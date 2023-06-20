NCI-designated Cancer Center is coming to NCFL

The goal is to open the center by 2033 and hopefully treat patients for generations to come.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Uf Health will soon house the 72nd NCI-designated cancer center in the country and officials say it’s the only one of its kind in North Central Florida.

Members of the UF cancer center and state representatives came together to celebrate this milestone achievement.

UF Cancer Center director Jonathan Licht said they have been waiting more than a decade to bring this center to the area.

“We’re excited to serve the residents of North Central Florida as well as to outreach to other parts of florida as well,” said Licht. “We’re excited to collaborate with other cancer centers in the state of florida and to afford the very best in innovation.”

This center will become the third NCI-designated center in the state. Experts will run clinical studies and trials to bring new immune therapies to fight the disease head-on.

Licht says having this center will ensure all patients have access to top-rate clinical care for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Republican Representatives Kat Cammack, and Aaron Bean were the guest speakers and collaborators at the event.

“Cancer knows no boundaries of politics, no boundaries of race, ethnicity, or identity,” said Licht. “Cancer affects us all. We all need to come together to bring our resources together to support one another to overcome this disease.”

