New search for actor Julian Sands on California mountain is unsuccessful

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A weekend search for long-missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California’s massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Sands was reported missing in January after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe storms during winter.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the latest search was conducted Saturday by more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies, two helicopters and drone crews.

Search teams were flown into remote areas and drones were used to search areas inaccessible to ground crews, the department said in a statement.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the department said. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet (3 meters) of ice and snow.”

The department said it has conducted eight searches for Sands since January, and there have been eight other unrelated search-and-rescue operations in the Mount Baldy area.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View.” He also had major roles in 1989′s “Warlock,” 1990′s “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995′s “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
LIVE: Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters
The insurance provider has seen dramatic growth during the past two years as private property...
Citizens Property Insurance adds more than 12,000 policies