One man is injured after a shooting in Marion County

One man is injured after a shooting near NW 22nd Avenue in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting is under investigation in Marion County.

Deputies received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of NW 22nd Avenue in Ocala.

They say one man was injured during the shooting.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies are searching for any possible suspects.

