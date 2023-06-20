Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers expect Interstate 75 to be shut down for most of the day due to an accident involving an overturned tanker truck. Fire rescue crews say the tanker was carrying toxic and flammable chemicals.

The crash happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 391 in Gainesville. Four vehicles, including the semi-truck carrying chemicals, were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics treated other people on the scene who were released.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including High Springs Fire Rescue, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and law enforcement officers from Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers set up detours at Exit 399 to reroute drivers onto US-441, as well as Exit 390 to reroute drivers on 39th Avenue.

The tanker was carrying styrene, a flammable and toxic chemical used to make plastic. When the vehicle crashed, the tank ruptured spilling 45,000 lbs. Hazmat teams are working to clean up the spill.

FHP troopers are investigating the crash.

