Palatka man arrested after DNA tests solve 35-year-old cold case

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Putnam County is behind bars after DNA was used to solve a violent crime from 1987 in Virginia.

Prince William County Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a 52-year-old man from Palatka on the charges of rape and abduction with intent to defile. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on June 14 awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Investigators say on Dec. 19, 1997, a then-50-year-old woman working at a gas station was attacked in the bathroom. She was bound and sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

The perpetrator disappeared and the case went cold. In 2021, the investigation was reviewed. Using a private lab, DNA was retested leading to a family in Florida. New DNA samples were taken from possible matches and compared to the genetic material connected to the crime.

The DNA matched with the 52-year-old, a juvenile at the time of the crime. Investigators confirmed he lived in the area in 1987. He was arrested in Putnam County, where he lives, and will be extradited to Prince William County for trial.

