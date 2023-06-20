Report: 12 dogs die of heat stroke in kennel while owner is away

Nicole’s Natural Dog Training
Nicole’s Natural Dog Training(First Coast News)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report into the deaths of 12 dogs at a kennel in Fort White reveals new details about the incident.

According to the report, deputies responded to Nicole’s Natural Dog Training on Southwest Amiel Court in Fort White at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. They found Nicole Wirth, the kennel owner, in the process of applying cool water to the skin of a dog that was panting heavily.

Wirth explained to deputies she left the kennel around 11 a.m. and did not return until 6:50 p.m. That’s when she found out the air conditioning was not functioning. Apparently, a breaker tripped causing the air conditioning unit and fans inside the kennel to shut off.

RELATED: Columbia County kennel owner responds after 12 dogs die during air conditioning outage

At the time, 16 dogs were being held in cages in the kennel. 12 of the dogs died of heat stroke according to the report. The fire department and deputies helped cool down the surviving dogs. Wirth then took them to the vet hospital.

The owner of a kennel in Fort White posted an emotional video addressing the death of twelve dogs in her care

Wirth posted a video on her Facebook expressing her remorse for the lost pets.

“There is nothing that can be said or done to change any of this but rest assured, even if I am late addressing the public, the affected owners and their pets have been my utmost concern,” said Wirth.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 near Gainesville
Overturned tanker truck shuts down I-75 in both directions, detours in place
Columbia County and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff for four and...
Deputies involved in hours long standoff in Columbia County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST