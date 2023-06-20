Report: 12 dogs die of heat stroke in kennel while owner is away

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report into the deaths of 12 dogs at a kennel in Fort White reveals new details about the incident.

According to the report, deputies responded to Nicole’s Natural Dog Training on Southwest Amiel Court in Fort White at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. They found Nicole Wirth, the kennel owner, in the process of applying cool water to the skin of a dog that was panting heavily.

Wirth explained to deputies she left the kennel around 11 a.m. and did not return until 6:50 p.m. That’s when she found out the air conditioning was not functioning. Apparently, a breaker tripped causing the air conditioning unit and fans inside the kennel to shut off.

At the time, 16 dogs were being held in cages in the kennel. 12 of the dogs died of heat stroke according to the report. The fire department and deputies helped cool down the surviving dogs. Wirth then took them to the vet hospital.

Wirth posted a video on her Facebook expressing her remorse for the lost pets.

“There is nothing that can be said or done to change any of this but rest assured, even if I am late addressing the public, the affected owners and their pets have been my utmost concern,” said Wirth.

