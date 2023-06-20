Sinkhole opens in Levy County neighborhood during heavy rains

Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say the sinkhole opened in a field next to Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.

Florida Department of Transportation and emergency management officials are monitoring the hole but say no evacuations or road closures are needed at this time.

