Sinkhole opens in Levy County neighborhood during heavy rains
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County.
Levy County Emergency Management officials say the sinkhole opened in a field next to Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.
RELATED: Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked
Florida Department of Transportation and emergency management officials are monitoring the hole but say no evacuations or road closures are needed at this time.
RELATED: Flash flooding in Ocala causes major roads to close
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.