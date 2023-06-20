Sinkhole opens in Levy County neighborhood during heavy rains

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say the sinkhole opened in a field next to Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.

RELATED: Emergency crews clean chemical spill on I-75 after tanker flips, interstate blocked

Florida Department of Transportation and emergency management officials are monitoring the hole but say no evacuations or road closures are needed at this time.

RELATED: Flash flooding in Ocala causes major roads to close

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.