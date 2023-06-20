A state-run school for stem students is becoming a reality in Alachua County

A state-run school for stem students is opening up thanks to the state budget.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In signing the state budget last week, governor ron desantis approved money for the Florida School for Competitive Academics to be established in Alachua County.

The budget calls for $20 million dollars to buy, lease, or renovate property needed for the school.

It also includes four million dollars to get the program going in the fall of 2024.

The bill was sponsored by alachua county senator Keith Perry.

