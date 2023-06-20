Tech Tuesday: Oneness Technologies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today we’re here at the Hub. Joining me is Dr. Neha Chavan and Alex Blanton with Oneness Technologies. Guys, thank you so much for joining us today.

Thank you. We’re so happy to be here. Thank you for inviting us.

So what is Oneness Technologies and what sets you guys apart from others in the market? Dr. Neha Chavan (00:28): So Oneness Technologies is a biotech company, and what’s different is this is the first time we’re combining a cutting edge scientific expertise and advancements from pharma and fusing it or marrying it with a whole plant-based medicine approach.

And how is your technology helping the health and wellness industry?

Our technology is the first of its kind. That is bringing a hemp product that is also combined with a very technologically advanced system that ensures that all the hemp that you take is available for absorption in your body. Otherwise, most of it, about 96% of it is expelled out of body with no therapeutic benefits. So this is for the first time people can imbibe the maximum benefits out of this plant with minimum dosage, hence less side effects. And we can also make super fun products that are not necessarily medicinal in look, for example, our cocktails.

So Alex, explain to us the drink you’re holding right now.

Yeah, so I’m holding a Oneness sparkling cocktail infused with organic hemp extract, non-alcoholic. So this showcases what’s possible with the technology, taking raw, organic hemp, fusing it into a delicious tasting beverage where the blissful effects of organic hemp act fast and very efficiently in your body, providing a phenomenal experience and a great alternative to alcohol.

So you guys moved out of state, why Gainesville?

So we were attracted to Florida for several reasons. The business climate here is very friendly. The physical climate here is phenomenal for growing plants year round. So that was another big draw. As well as the University of Florida itself because our vision in the hemp industry is not just for transformative consumer products or medicine products, but it’s also to use all the other aspects that the plant is a very powerful tool for, from building materials, fabric materials, even biofuel. So many things that we make out of unsustainable materials can be made with hemp very effectively.

And UF happens to have a phenomenal pharmacy school, engineering school, agricultural school. So being planted here at the Hub has been tremendous in terms of access to top tier talent with UF and also being in a county that’s ready to grow and very happy to attract new industries.

And for those who are interested in learning more, where can they go?

They could go to www.oneness.life to learn more about our technology and our product offerings as well as find our various social media accounts there.

Well, Dr. Chavan and Alex, thanks again for joining us.

Thank you, Melanie.

Thank you. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

