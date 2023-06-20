TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving on AC during the summer

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer officially begins on June 21st but the summer heat is here!

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Brett Fiore from Bounds Heating & Air to discuss how to prepare and maintain AC units during high temperatures.

Fiore encourages people to have clean air filters and to buy a WIFI thermostat to control AC out of the house.

If you are needing service or installation of an AC unit you can reach Bounds Heating & Air at (352) 472-2761.

