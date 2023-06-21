Alachua County tests drinking water after tanker truck spills chemicals on I-75

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a wreck on Interstate 75 on Tuesday, Alachua County officials are having the water of nearby residents tested. A tanker truck crashed on the interstate spilling a flammable and toxic chemical.

After the crash, cleanup crews directed the chemical into a nearby retention pond to be sucked up by a machine. County officials say they are working with the Alachua County Health Department to test the drinking wells of the three closest residents to the pond.

RELATED: All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

A remediation company will pull at least three water samples from the pond to check for organic vapor levels to determine if the pond is contaminated.

The soil will also be tested at the site. All contaminated soil will be excavated and disposed of.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers expect Interstate 75 to be shut down for most of the day due to an accident involving an overturned tanker truck.

The crash happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 391 in Gainesville. All lanes of the interstate were blocked until about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The tanker was carrying 45,000 lbs of styrene, a flammable and toxic chemical used to make plastic.

