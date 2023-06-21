ASO reopens Newberry Road after gas line ruptures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Alachua County deputies say all lanes are back open.

TRENDING: UF Veterinary Forensic professor holds workshop to educate about animal cruelty investigations

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies announced that a portion of Newberry Road closed Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say there was a ruptured gas line on West Newberry Road between Northwest 98th Street and Northwest 122nd Street. Deputies, fire personnel, and GRU were on the scene.

Eastbound Newberry Road was closed at Northwest 122nd Street.

Westbound Newberry Road was closed at Northwest 98th Street.

Deputies said to avoid the area if possible.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.