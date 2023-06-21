Florida baseball team advances to College World Series Finals with 3-2 win over TCU

Ninth inning hit wins it, stellar defense seals the victory
Florida's BT Riopelle, left, tags out TCU's Kurtis Byrne at home plate off a double by Logan...
Florida's BT Riopelle, left, tags out TCU's Kurtis Byrne at home plate off a double by Logan Maxwell during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators outlasted yet another College World Series opponent in a one-run game on Wednesday, defeating TCU, 3-2 to clinch a spot in the best-of-three championship series. Florida scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on Cade Kurland’s RBI infield single and held on, with center fielder Michael Robertson making a game-saving catch at the fence for the final out. All three of Florida’s wins in Omaha have come by a single run.

Florida got on the board in the top of the first when Josh Rivera blasted his 19th home run of the season, a two-run rocket shot into the left field seats. Wyatt Langford, who walked, scored on the homer and Florida led, 2-0. The homer was the seventh hit by the Gators in the College World Series. The rest of the field came into Wednesday with 10 combined.

UF two-way star Jac Caglianone got the start on the mound for the Gators. Pitching for the first time in 19 days, Caglianone gave up a first inning run on an RBI single by Brayden Taylor. He needed 35 pitches to get out of the inning, which also included two walks and two wild pitches.

Caglianone settled down from there, and received help from his defense. Florida turned a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the third inning, and then in the fourth, Rivera erased a runner at the plate who was attempting to score on a base hit to right center. Caglianone lasted four and a third innings, allowed one earned run on three hits, walked three, and struck out four.

Ryan Slater came on in relief of Caglianone in the fifth and immediately got out of a bases loaded, one out jam by collecting a strikeout and a pop up. Florida continued to lead, 2-1 through five innings.

Florida produced 10 hits in the game, including three by Rivera and two from freshman Luke Heyman.

After Slater went an inning and two thirds, freshman Cade Fisher worked a scoreless inning before giving way to closer Brandon Neely. With two outs in the eighth, TCU tied the game, 2-2 when Anthony Silva doubled just beyond the reach of Langford in center, allowing Tre Richardson to come across for the Horned Frogs. But with two runners on base, Neely picked up a strikeout to keep the score tied.

Kurland’s go-ahead RBI in the ninth was set up by Tyler Shelnut’s leadoff double. Then in the bottom of the ninth, TCU’s Taylor hit a drive to the wall that Robertson reeled in to seal the game.

Florida (53-15) will face either LSU or Wake Forest in the best-of-three finals, which begin on Saturday. Like the Gators, the Demon Deacons are unbeaten in the College World Series, and will have to be beaten twice in order for the Tigers to make it an All-SEC final.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

