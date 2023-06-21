Florida Department of Agriculture accepting applications for it’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services are encouraging farmers and ranchers to apply for a program to keep swaths of rural property from commercial and residential developed.

The department will accept applications through July 27th for its Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The program involves purchasing conservation easements, which allow landowners to continue farming and cattle operations in exchange for not developing the property.

State AG officials linked the program to protecting food production.

“It ensures the long-term viability of farming in the state of Florida. I think it’s all wins,” said Wilton Simpson, R- Commissioner of Agriculture

The program was supposed to get $100 million in the new state budget, but Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

Commissioner Simpson has directed the program most of the $300 million in the current year’s budget for land protection.

