Gainesville city leaders and UF Health mark new clinic with virtually meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of breaking ground, UF Health and Gainesville city leaders went virtual to mark a new clinic opening up on the east side of town.

UF Health execs say the state of the art facility is meant to serve the under-represented part of the city.

The clinic will come with eight exam rooms, two procedure rooms, and also provide maternal care and mental health services.

Gainesville and Alachua County are using nearly $6M covid relief funds to help fund the project.

“In addition to a shared investment of American Rescue Plan dollars to bring this much needed investment urgent care clinic out of the ground and into service for our neighbors” said Mayor Harvey Ward. “We have a commitment from the federal transit administration to help us build a transit hub for RTS next door to the clinic.”

The new clinic is scheduled to open by next spring.

