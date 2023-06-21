Gainesville Police Department selects new assistant chief

– Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott and City Manager Cynthia W. Curry are proud to announce the selection of Nelson Moya as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Gainesville Police Department(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department announced the selection of a new assistant chief of police on Wednesday.

Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott and City Manager Cynthia W. Curry selected Nelson Moya to fill the role of assistant chief. He will begin work in Gainesville on July 3.

Currently, Moya works for Suffolk County, New York as a deputy county executive. He is responsible for the county’s probation department and justice intervention initiatives.

He previously served for 31 years at the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida, eventually becoming the chief of police.

TRENDING: ‘A new beginning in MCFR’: Marion County leaders sign $21 million contract for fire union

“I’m thankful and humbled to have been selected for this position,” said Moya. “My family and I are excited to join the Gainesville community. I look forward to working alongside Chief Scott in serving our citizens and the great men and women of the Gainesville Police Department.”

