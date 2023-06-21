Horse Capital TV highlights Jena Antonucci and her recent triumph at the Belmont Stakes
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first female trainer to win a triple crown race calls Marion County her home.
On this weeks Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you what important announcement the trainer has made.
