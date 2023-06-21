Horse Capital TV highlights Jena Antonucci and her recent triumph at the Belmont Stakes

Jena Antonucci sits down with Horse Capital TV to discuss the magnitude of her victory in the Belmont Stakes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first female trainer to win a triple crown race calls Marion County her home.

On this weeks Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you what important announcement the trainer has made.

