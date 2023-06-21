Level two background checks on volunteers are no longer required at Annie Mattox Recreation Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite concerns from some parents, the Lake City council is pressing ahead to remove level two background checks on volunteers at the Annie Mattox Recreation Center.

While some residents and council members suggested that checks are required by the state for agencies that deal with children, others responded that although the Annie Mattox board takes public funds, it is a private entity.

Council members Jake Hill, Ricky Jernigan, and Chevalla Young voted in favor.

