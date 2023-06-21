Level two background checks on volunteers are no longer required at Annie Mattox Recreation Center

Level two background checks on volunteers are no longer required at Annie Mattox Recreation Center despite the hesitancy of parents.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite concerns from some parents, the Lake City council is pressing ahead to remove level two background checks on volunteers at the Annie Mattox Recreation Center.

While some residents and council members suggested that checks are required by the state for agencies that deal with children, others responded that although the Annie Mattox board takes public funds, it is a private entity.

Council members Jake Hill, Ricky Jernigan, and Chevalla Young voted in favor.

TRENDING: Storm causes shed to catch fire after being struck by lightning

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

Gilbert approves controversial Morrison Ranch project
A shed in Belleview caught fire after being struck by lightning. There were no injuries reported.
Storm causes shed to catch fire after being struck by lightning
Austin Gast playing with Thrillville after reaching out to Ralph Santana
Heartland Basketball Shootout