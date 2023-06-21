Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn't survive the process.
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

