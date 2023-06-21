MCSO: Man arrested after road rage threat with crowbar

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man after a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Douglas Johnson, 76, on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Deputies say Johnson was driving southbound on 80th Avenue when he “brake checked” the driver behind him. The victim then started recording the incident on her phone.

Johnson brake checked her again, causing the victim to slam on her brakes in order to avoid hitting him to the point her brakes locked up. Deputies say that the victim’s video footage shows that after the brake checks, both vehicles were stopped and Johnson exited his truck and approached the victim’s driver window.

They say Johnson walked back to his truck, returned with a crow bar in his right hand, and threatened to knock the victim’s teeth out. Johnson then returned to his vehicle and drove away after a few minutes.

The victim remained in the vehicle during the entirety of the incident and reported that she feared Johnson would strike her with the crowbar.

Johnson is booked in the Marion County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

